Pakistan recommends Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Trump’s decisive diplomatic engagement helped de-escalate Pakistan-India tension.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis, an official statement said.

According to a statement issued by Islamabad on the government's official X account, President Trump’s “decisive diplomatic engagement and pivotal leadership” helped de-escalate what was described as an extremely volatile situation between the two nuclear-armed nations, potentially preventing a full-scale war that could have endangered millions of lives.”

The government statement said the international community bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

"In exercising its fundamental right to self-defense, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos -- a measured, resolute, and precise military response, carefully executed to re-establish deterrence and defend its territorial integrity while consciously avoiding civilian harm," it said.

It mentioned that at a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond.

"This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue" it said.

The Government of Pakistan also acknowledges and greatly admires President Trump’s sincere offers to help resolve the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan -- an issue that lies at the heart of regional instability, it said.

"Durable peace in South Asia would remain elusive until the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The government said President Trump’s leadership during the 2025 Pakistan India crisis manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building.

"Pakistan remains hopeful that his earnest efforts will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran," it said.