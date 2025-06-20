PM Shehbaz offers role in Middle East peace, praises US diplomatic efforts

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz offers role in Middle East peace, praises US diplomatic efforts

PM also offers Pakistan's support for regional peace and stronger bilateral ties

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 21:04:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which he offered Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace in the Middle East and emphasised the importance of regional diplomacy.

During the call, PM Shehbaz expressed well wishes for US President Donald Trump and appreciated Secretary Rubio’s diplomatic efforts in averting the threat of war between Pakistan and India. He welcomed Trump’s past positive statements regarding Pakistan, calling them encouraging for peace in South Asia.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute, the Indus Waters Treaty, trade, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

He also stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Iran-Israel crisis and affirmed that Pakistan is ready to play a constructive role in any effort aimed at peace in the Middle East.

More to read: Second PIA special flight brings stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku to Lahore



Highlighting future collaboration, PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the US in trade, energy, information technology, and mineral development.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to taking firm action against banned terrorist organizations such as the BLA and TTP, underlining Pakistan's resolve to eliminate terrorism nationwide.

He described the recent meeting between Field Marshal Asim Munir and President Trump as positive and reiterated his invitation to President Trump to visit Pakistan.

He also extended a formal invitation to Secretary Rubio to visit the country in the near future.

In response, Secretary Marco Rubio appreciated Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and assured continued US support to counter any form of terrorism. He also lauded Pakistan’s peace efforts in the region and emphasised that Pakistan, through its ties with Iran, can play an important role in regional stability.