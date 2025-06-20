PTI stages walk out in Senate over ministers' absence

Pakistan Pakistan PTI stages walk out in Senate over ministers' absence

Senate session disrupted as PTI protested

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 19:10:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) walked out of the Senate on Friday in protest against the absence of ministers during the session.

The Senate session was chaired by Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir, who expressed anger over the empty ministerial benches. He instructed the Senate secretariat to immediately call at least one or two ministers to the house. He also directed Senators Waqar Mehdi and Kamil Ali Agha to persuade the opposition to return to the session.

Following the Deputy Chairman’s instructions, ministers entered the Senate, and Waqar Mehdi alongwith Kamil Ali Agha managed to bring back the opposition.

However, PTI leader Shibli Faraz staged another walkout shortly after re-entering the chamber criticing the government for failing to maintain quorum and reiterated that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the presence of ministers in the house.

Earlier, Shibli Faraz had pointed out that not a single minister was present in the upper house, leaving the government benches completely vacant.

More to read: Pakistan's strategic relevance has increased globally: Sherry Rehman



Supporting the PTI’s stance, Senator Kamil Ali Agha said the opposition's walkout was justified and stressed that the absence of ministers reflected poorly on the government’s commitment.

"There is no sign of ministers in the house. The government must be warned," he said.