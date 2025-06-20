Sindh High Court grants acting governor immediate access to Governor House

Sindh High Court grants acting governor immediate access to Governor House

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh High Court has directed that Acting Governor Awais Qadir Shah be granted immediate access to the Governor House.

The order came during the hearing of a petition filed against the sealing of the Sindh Governor's office.

The court instructed that all offices within the Governor House be reopened without delay and ordered authorities to submit a compliance report by Monday.

In its remarks, the court made it clear that the Acting Governor has full authority to use any part of the Governor House and that preventing him from fulfilling his constitutional duties is unacceptable.

Earlier today, Awais Qadir Shah had called a high-level meeting at the Governor House to discuss the law and order situation.

The meeting was to be attended by the Interior Minister, Inspector General of Police, four DIGs, CTD officials, and other top officials.

However, due to the gates being shut, the meeting had to be called off. Shah and the officers had to turn back, prompting strong frustration from the Acting Governor, who said that blocking a constitutional office-holder from performing his duty is a mockery of the post.

Following the incident, Shah moved the Sindh High Court, stating that Governor Kamran Tessori has been out of the country since June 2, and as the Acting Governor, he has every right to perform official duties.

Yet, he was being barred from entering the premises and carrying out office work, which he claimed was a blatant violation of the Constitution.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Governor House brushed aside the controversy, calling it a “misunderstanding.”

The spokesperson claimed that officials had shown up for the meeting, a specific office was ready, and if Shah intended to use the main office, advance notice would have allowed proper arrangements.

Governor Kamran Tessori, commenting on the incident, instructed his Principal Secretary to conduct an inquiry.

He added that the Governor House had always remained open to the public and emphasized his respect for Awais Qadir Shah both as Speaker and in his personal capacity.

