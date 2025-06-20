Pakistan's strategic relevance has increased globally: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environment, Senator Sherry Rehman, on Thursday said that Pakistan’s strategic relevance has increased globally, and its stature continues to rise on the international stage.

Sherry Rehman said that the recent high-level meetings between Pakistan and the United States leadership carry immense importance. She said that broad avenues of cooperation exist between both nations, particularly in the digital and trade sectors.

She noted that US President expressed gratitude to Pakistan, acknowledging Pakistan's positive role.

Commenting on the Iran-Israel tensions, Senator said that Iran is our neighbour, and no country in the region desires conflict. “Pakistan stands firmly against aggression and believes that dialogue is the only viable solution to all disputes,” she emphasised.

