Six injured in Faisalabad building collapse

Pakistan Pakistan Six injured in Faisalabad building collapse

Police and rescue teams shifted the injured persons to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 04:11:36 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - At least six people sustained injuries when portion of a plaza located at the Satiana Road in Faisalabad collapsed on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, portion of a plaza in Jhal Market suddenly collapsed, burying six persons, including three women, under the debris.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out six persons from the rubble in injured condition and shifted them to hospital. According to rescue sources, the rescue operation is underway to find any other person trapped under the debris.

