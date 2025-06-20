Iranian envoy condemns threats made against Ayatollah Khamenei

He said Iran’s resistance against Israeli aggression will continue with national resolve and unity.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Thursday strongly condemned threats made against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring them unacceptable, saying that his safety is our duty.

Talking in Dunya News programme ‘Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath’, he said that Iran’s resistance against Israeli aggression will continue with unwavering national resolve and unity.

Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Israel’s aggression has continued for almost a week, and Iran reserves the right to defend itself. He reiterated that Iran has always been open to dialogue, but emphasized that a conducive environment is essential for meaningful negotiations.

“We have never closed the doors to talks, but aggression must cease for dialogue to take place,” he said.

He added that weakening Iran has long been Israel’s dream, but the recent escalation has only united the Iranian nation more than ever. “The people of Iran stand firmly with their homeland and will make any sacrifice necessary to protect it,” he said.

Calling the attack unprovoked and blatant aggression, the ambassador stressed that the overwhelming majority of the Iranian people support their government, system, and sovereignty.

