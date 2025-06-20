Students to University of Haripur stage protest against loadshedding

HARIPUR (Dunya News) – The students to University of Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province staged a protest against persistent loadshedding on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the transformer in the area is out of order for the past two days and the students have repeatedly requested the concerned authorities for change of the transformer. Getting no positive response from them, the students staged a protest.

The protesting students blocked the Grand Trunk (GT) Road which led to long queues of vehicles and significant traffic disruption. Angry students also raised slogans against the Wapda officials and demanded restoration of electricity.

