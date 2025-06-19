Fazl slams federal budget, urges Pakistan to stand firmly with Iran and Palestine

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly criticised the federal budget, claiming it was drafted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), not Pakistan’s finance minister.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Fazlur Rehman said, “The finance minister only read the budget — the IMF prepared it. He can’t formulate it himself.”

He also protested the lack of media coverage of opposition speeches and highlighted the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces, asserting that Pakistan remains a nuclear power despite growing isolation.

Touching on global issues, Fazlur Rehman condemned the silence over Israeli actions in Gaza and criticised Western double standards against Iran. He stressed that Pakistan must openly support Iran and the Palestinian people.

He called the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) “a mere formality” and said international institutions hold little value when they pressure Pakistan into legislation. “This isn’t a Pakistan-India war, it’s a war against Modi,” he added.

Fazlur Rehman emphasised unity, urging the government to adopt just policies and stand firmly with oppressed Muslims globally.