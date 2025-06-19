Pakistan, Uzbekistan exchange view on agenda of upcoming OIC meeting

OIC Council of Foreign Ministers huddle is scheduled to take place in Istanbul from 21–22 July

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 11:20:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

They exchanged views on the agenda for the upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), scheduled to take place in Istanbul from 21–22 July.

Both leaders also agreed to meet on the sidelines of the OIC CFM.

A day earlier, Dar received a telephone call from the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy. During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders expressed deep concerns over the fast deteriorating regional security situation in the wake of Iran-Israel conflict.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister highlighted the serious threats to peace and stability in the region and beyond, stemming from Israel’s unjustified attacks on Iran, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Both leaders stressed the need to defuse Iran-Israel tensions and prevent further escalation.



