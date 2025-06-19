Trump hosts Pakistani army chief, disagrees with India over India-Pakistan war mediation

Both sides discuss regional peace, trade and strategic cooperation

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House on Wednesday in an unprecedented meeting that risked worsening a disagreement with India over the president's claim that he stopped last month's conflict between the nuclear-armed South Asian foes.

The lunch meeting was the first time a US president had hosted the head of Pakistan's army at the White House.

Trump said he was honoured to meet Munir and that they had discussed Iran, which he said Pakistan knew better than most. Trump told reporters he had thanked Munir for ending the war with India.

He said also spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night.

"Two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war; that could have been a nuclear war," Trump told reporters.

Pakistan's military said in a statement that the two discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency during the two-hour meeting and also exchanged views on tensions between Israel and Iran.

"President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests," the army said.

Munir had been expected to press Trump not to enter Israel's war with Iran and seek a ceasefire, Pakistani officials and experts said. A section of Pakistan's embassy in Washington represents Iran's interests in the United States, as Tehran does not have diplomatic relations with the US.

Pakistan has condemned Israel's airstrikes against Iran, saying they violate international law and threaten regional stability.

The meeting represented a major boost in US-Pakistan ties.

Asked earlier what he wanted to achieve from meeting Munir, Trump told reporters: "Well, I stopped a war ... I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India.

"But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side, Modi from the India side and others," he said. "They were going at it – and they're both nuclear countries. I got it stopped."

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Trump hosted Munir after he called for the president to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

Trump had said last month that the neighbours agreed to a ceasefire after talks mediated by the US, and that the hostilities ended when he urged the countries to focus on trade instead of war.

Earlier, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release stated that Field Marshal Asim Munir met with US President Donald J. Trump, at the White House.

The high-level engagement was scheduled at the Cabinet Room over Luncheon followed by a visit to the Oval Office. President Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, and Mr. Steve Witkoff, the US Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs. Field Marshal Asim Munir was joined in by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor.

It said a detailed exchange of views also took place on the prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of resolution of the conflict.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir conveyed the deep appreciation of the Government and people of Pakistan for President Trump’s constructive and result-oriented role in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in the recent regional crisis. The COAS acknowledged President Trump’s statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community.

President Trump, in turn, lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in the field of counter-terrorism.

Discussions also encompassed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies. President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests.

President Trump commended Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership and decisiveness during a period of complex regional dynamics. In a gesture reflecting the warmth of bilateral ties, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir extended an invitation to President Trump, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

Although initially scheduled for one hour, the meeting extended for over two hours, underscoring the depth and cordiality of the dialogue.

The engagement marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to reinforce the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States, built upon shared objectives of peace, stability, and prosperity.