Punjab allocates Rs5bn for local body elections

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab allocates Rs5bn for local body elections

Local elections expected in 2025; Punjab government earmarks Rs. 5 billion in upcoming budget.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 17:19:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has allocated funding for the much-anticipated local body elections.

According to official sources, Rs 5 billion have been set aside in the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 to facilitate the electoral process.

The elections are expected to take place during the 2025-26 period.

Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq stated that legislation about local governance would be finalised by July.

"We want to hold the local body elections as soon as possible," he affirmed, underlining the government’s commitment to restoring grassroots democracy in the province.

More to read: JI moves LHC against delay in Punjab local government elections