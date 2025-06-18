PM Shehbaz calls for immediate global action to halt Israel-Iran war

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz calls for immediate global action to halt Israel-Iran war

Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Iran in this critical hour

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 14:47:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep concern over the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, calling on the international community to take immediate steps for a ceasefire.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, the premier strongly condemned what he described as Israel’s blatant aggression against Pakistan’s brotherly nation, Iran, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Iran in this critical hour,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif also revealed that on the day the conflict began, he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to express Pakistan’s unity and desire for regional peace and stability.

He urged global powers to act swiftly to stop hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Read also: PIA special flight brings stranded Pakistanis home from Iran

Highlighting the tragic situation in Gaza, he noted that over 50,000 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands injured in ongoing Israeli aggression. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister will represent the country at the upcoming OIC foreign ministers’ meeting in Türkiye.

On the national front, the PM said that no tax has been imposed on agriculture in the upcoming fiscal budget. He emphasized that a 10% increase in salaries and tax relief for salaried individuals has been proposed, reducing the tax rate to 1% for incomes between Rs. 600,000 and Rs. 1.2 million.

He stated that the government’s development programme is worth Rs1,000 billion and that tough economic reforms have helped stabilize the economy and avoid default in 2023.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively representing Pakistan in the US and Europe and commended their efforts in promoting the national stance.

The prime minister concluded by reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism, assuring that the needs of the country’s armed forces will be fully met, and applauding their successes against adversaries with public support.