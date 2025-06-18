PIA special flight brings stranded Pakistanis home from Iran

The aircraft arrived in Islamabad from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, early Wednesday morning.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) safely brought home Pakistani nationals stranded in Iran.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the special flight PK-9552 transported 107 Pakistani passengers who had reached Ashgabat via land due to the closure of Iranian airspace amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Pakistani embassies in Iran and Turkmenistan played a crucial role in facilitating the safe transit and coordination of the affected citizens.

The special flight was arranged under the directives of the Government of Pakistan.

Grateful passengers lauded the swift response of the government and PIA, calling it a commendable continuation of the airline’s decades-long tradition of serving national interests in challenging times.

Yesterday, Pakistan began withdrawing non-essential staff from its embassies in the region, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the process of evacuating non-essential diplomatic personnel and their families has been initiated as a precautionary measure.

However, Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran and its consulate offices will continue to operate normally.

The officials emphasized that the decision was made with full coordination and understanding with Iranian authorities to ensure safety without disrupting essential diplomatic functions.

