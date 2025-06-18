Dispensation of justice top priority, vows CJP Afridi

Pakistan Pakistan Dispensation of justice top priority, vows CJP Afridi

Says measures being taken to provide facilities to lawyers and judges

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 15:22:24 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi said on Wednesday that ensuring justice for the people is a top priority, and addressing public grievances is their foremost concern.

While addressing the Peshawar High Court Bar, Chief Justice Afridi congratulated the newly elected cabinet and emphasised that the bar and bench cannot be separated.

He said that every step they take will be in the interest of upholding the rule of law. "Do not forget your seniors," he advised, urging young lawyers to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors. He encouraged the youth to step forward and support development projects, adding that the Bar Association should back such initiatives as they benefit everyone. He also announced the construction of a new judicial complex in Peshawar.

Justice Afridi reiterated that resolving public complaints remains the judiciary's first priority. He paid tribute to senior lawyers, including Abdul Latif Afridi and Barrister Zahoor ul Haq, acknowledging their leadership and contributions.

He added that measures are being taken to provide facilities to lawyers and judges, and he is fully aware of the challenges faced by the lower judiciary. "We will deliver justice to the people," he affirmed.

Read more: CJP Yahya Afridi appoints three researchers to top court

Later, Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Atique Shah, addressed the gathering and praised the presence of the Chief Justice of Pakistan at the ceremony, calling it commendable.

He emphasised the importance of utilizing modern facilities, describing it as a necessity of the time, and stressed the need to strive for the supremacy of the rule of law.

Justice Shah highlighted that 236,000 cases are currently pending in the lower judiciary, a significantly high number. He pointed out that many cases are under trial in family courts and urged attention to this matter. He called upon all bar associations to cooperate in the swift resolution of cases.

The acting CJ concluded by stating that both the bar and the judiciary must play their part in providing justice to the common man. He also mentioned that junior lawyers are currently being trained at the Judicial Academy.