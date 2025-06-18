Over 140,000 homes near completion under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme: Punjab ministers

Say those who promised five million houses couldn’t even build fifty.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Tuesday that more than 140,000 homes are close to completion under the government’s flagship “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin, Bukhari highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to public welfare and transparency.

“The fiscal year 2025-26 budget is historic,” Bokhari said. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz treats every single rupee as a public trust and sees herself as answerable to the people.”

She took a swipe at previous governments, saying, “Those who promised five million houses couldn’t even build fifty. In just one year, we’ve built 40,000 homes.”

Bokhari emphasised that the CM prioritised welfare over politics. “There’s no money set aside for protests or political stunts—only for the people,” she added.

Housing Minister Bilal Yasin added that the provincial budget was “tax-free” and filled with good news for ordinary citizens.

“Life is being made easier for the common man,” he stated, announcing that the target of building 50,000 homes this month is on track.

According to Yasin, 3.5 million applications have been received for plots under the scheme.

“The CM is fully hands-on—she reviews performance daily and wants to ensure every citizen has a roof over their head,” he said.

He also announced that 1,100 environment-friendly buses will soon hit the roads in Punjab as part of the government's green initiative. “We’re not just talking the talk—we’re walking the walk when it comes to public service,” he concluded.

