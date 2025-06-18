Govt approves Rs36bn development package for KP's merged districts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A development package worth Rs35.97 billion has been approved for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a special development package has been allocated for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The package aims to ensure sustainable development and long-term stability in the underdeveloped areas.

Regarding this, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal stated that the package is part of the federal government's ten-year development plan for erstwhile FATA.

The package is being implemented under the Federal Public Sector Development Program (FPSDP) 2024-25.

After this package, the total allocated amount for the current fiscal year has reached Rs42.315 billion.

He further said that development projects worth Rs35 billion have been paved the way for the merged districts, which is not just a figure but a message of hope.

