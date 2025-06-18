Saif asks federal govt to release Rs267bn for merged tribal districts

He warned that withholding funds for the merged areas is tantamount to fueling terrorism

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has urged the federal government to immediately release the remaining Rs. 267 billion out of the Rs. 350 billion allocated under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award for the merged tribal districts.

He accused the federal government of deliberately delaying the disbursement, which he said is severely hampering the development of the former tribal areas.

Saif stated that for the fiscal year 2024–25, the federal government had allocated Rs. 350 billion for the merged districts, but only Rs. 83 billion have been released in the past 10 months, leaving Rs. 267 billion still pending.

He emphasised that the development and integration of the merged districts into the national mainstream is a shared responsibility, but the federal government’s lack of seriousness is putting this sensitive national issue at risk.

He warned that withholding funds for the merged areas is tantamount to fueling terrorism. “Unless development projects are initiated in these regions, the dream of eliminating terrorism cannot be realised,” he added.

Saif strongly urged the federal government to immediately transfer all NFC-allocated funds to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, enabling the provision of essential services such as employment, education, health, and basic infrastructure to the people of the merged districts.

