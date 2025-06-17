Pakistan to continue political, moral support for Kashmiris: KP governor

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan to continue political, moral support for Kashmiris: KP governor

Pays tribute to late former AJK PM Raja Mumtaz Hussain Rathore

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 00:44:37 PKT

AZAD KASHMIR (APP) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi paid rich tribute to the late former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Mumtaz Hussain Rathore, during the 26th death anniversary ceremony held in Haveli Kahuta on Monday.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Governor Kundi praised Rathore’s lifelong service to the state and said his legacy continues to live on in the hearts of the people.

“The people of Haveli are fortunate to have had a leader like Mumtaz Rathore who selflessly served the masses. His son, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, is admirably following in his father’s footsteps,” the Governor said.

He also lauded the unwavering support of Haveli’s citizens to the Pakistan Armed Forces, calling them “Pakistan’s first line of defense.”

Governor Kundi highlighted the bravery of the Pakistan Army, saying that they have consistently humbled stronger adversaries, delivering such a powerful response to Indian aggression that even India’s allies were shaken.

“Thanks to our courageous military, Pakistanis can walk tall with pride,” he remarked. “The Muslim world also looks to our armed forces for strength and leadership.”

Touching on the international dimension, the governor mentioned that India’s defeats had prompted even global leaders like former US President Donald Trump to raise the Kashmir issue.

He commended Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for representing Pakistan’s case on diplomatic fronts across the globe.

Expressing unwavering support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Governor Kundi reassured that Pakistan will continue its political and moral support until complete freedom is achieved.

“That day is not far when Kashmir will be free and become part of Pakistan,” he asserted.

He also reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to the underprivileged, vowing that every poor household would receive the Benazir Income Support Card. “PPP is a true party of the people, and we are confident of forming the next government in Azad Kashmir,” he added.