Khan, other PTI leaders have become prisoners of conscience: Barrister Saif

Says "fake government" has shackled the justice system

Published On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 12:45:42 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Adviser on Information, Barrister Saif, has said on Monday that the "fake government" cannot break PTI founder Imran Khan by keeping him in solitary confinement, calling it yet another failed attempt by the illegitimate regime.

In his statement, Barrister Saif claimed that the 26th Constitutional Amendment has paralysed the judiciary. Despite court orders, neither Khan’s family nor party leaders are being allowed to meet him. He added that the 26th Amendment has inflicted irreparable damage to the country.

He further stated that the "fake government" has shackled the justice system with the chains of the 26th Amendment and has jeopardised the judiciary for temporary political gains. According to him, Khan and other PTI leaders have become prisoners of conscience.

Barrister Saif added that while the fake government cannot harm the PTI founder, it has brought the country to the brink of destruction. He asserted that Imran Khan will fight for the true freedom of his nation till his last drop of blood and will not flee the country under any deal like Nawaz Sharif or Zardari.