Punjab to present budget for FY2025-26 today

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman will present the budget in the House.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab budget for the next financial year will be presented in the provincial assembly in Lahore today (Monday). Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman will present the budget in the House.

The finance minister said the upcoming budget would reflect the developmental vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He made it clear that no new taxes would be introduced this year.

Instead, the government will double down on efforts to collect already imposed taxes efficiently.

Speaking to reporters, Shujaur Rehman highlighted that the budget would prioritise effective use of provincial assets to boost resources, adding that successful programs in education, healthcare, and social protection under the chief minister’s leadership would continue full steam ahead.

“The budget has something in store for everyone,” he said. “From women and children to persons with disabilities and laborers — every segment of society will be protected.”

Small and medium-sized businesses are also expected to get a helping hand, with plans to provide both technical and financial support. The government also aims to strengthen the Kisan Card program to better serve the needs of farmers.

According to the finance minister, the new budget will be grounded in the principles of economic growth, transparency, and social security. Development projects will be at the heart of the plan, with special attention paid to underdeveloped districts, particularly those in South Punjab.

In his closing remarks, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman assured that the budget would be people-friendly, aimed at lifting everyone’s boat and leaving no one behind.

