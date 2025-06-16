Pakistani students studying in Iranian universities leave for Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistani students studying in Iranian universities leave for Pakistan

Dozens of students from various universities in Tehran are also heading toward the border.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 08:48:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Over a hundred students studying at various universities in Iran have left for Pakistan due to the Iran-Israel conflict, Dunya News reported on Sunday

According to a statement issued by Pakistan International Medical Students Association (PIMSA), at least 80 students from Hormozgan Medical University and 97 students from Zanjan Medical University have left for Pakistan.

The PIMSA further stated that dozens of students from various universities in Tehran are also heading toward the border.

According to PIMSA, the association is in contact with concerned authorities regarding the current situation of Pakistani medical students studying in Iran. They appreciated the continuous assistance and support of the Pakistani Embassy in Iran, which has played a vital role in ensuring the safety of the students.

The association also appealed for urgent measures for the safe evacuation of the remaining students from Iran. PIMSA emphasized that every effort should be made to ensure that no student faces any danger or hardship.

