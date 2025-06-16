Magnitude 3.8 quake jolts Turbat, surrounding areas

Epicenter of earthquake was located 40 kilometres northwest of Turbat at the depth of 34 kilometres.

TURBAT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 3-8 on the Richter scale jolted Turbat and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Turbat due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 40 kilometres northwest of Turbat at the depth of 34 kilometres.

