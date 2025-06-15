Pakistan, Turkiye voice concern over deteriorating regional situation

(Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.

The two leaders expressed deep concern and anguish over the deteriorating regional situation due to Israel’s unjustified attacks on Iran.

The Deputy Prime Minister also confirmed his participation in the forthcoming meeting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s ceremony to honor President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both scheduled next week in Istanbul.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also discussed the destabilizing regional situation on Saturday.

The two leaders agreed that Israel's military strikes violated Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in clear contravention of the UN charter and international laws, while seriously jeopardizing regional and global peace.

They also denounced Israel's brazen military aggression against the brave Palestinian people that continued with complete impunity.

The two leaders emphasized that the international community and the United Nations must act collectively.