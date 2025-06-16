Three killed in coach, trailer collision near Jamshoro

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a woman, were killed and 18 other were wounded in collision between a coach and trailer near Jamshoro, a city in Sindh province, on Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred on Motorway M9 in Loikot area of Jamshoro where a passenger coach going to Shahdadkot from Karachi collided with a trailer due to over-speeding, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 18 others.

According to police, Motorway M9 was shut down for all kind of traffic after the accident. Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

