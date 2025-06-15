Punjab to unveil 'public-friendly' budget for FY2025-26 tomorrow

No new taxes expected as focus stays on development, transparency, and social protection

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government is all set to present its annual budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 tomorrow afternoon.

Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman will lay the estimated budget before the Punjab Assembly for approval following a special cabinet meeting scheduled to give it the green light.

The finance minister said the upcoming budget would reflect the developmental vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He made it clear that no new taxes would be introduced this year.

Instead, the government will double down on efforts to collect already imposed taxes efficiently.

Speaking to reporters, Shujaur Rehman highlighted that the budget would prioritise effective use of provincial assets to boost resources, adding that successful programs in education, healthcare, and social protection under the chief minister’s leadership would continue full steam ahead.

“The budget has something in store for everyone,” he said. “From women and children to persons with disabilities and laborers — every segment of society will be protected.”

Small and medium-sized businesses are also expected to get a helping hand, with plans to provide both technical and financial support. The government also aims to strengthen the Kisan Card program to better serve the needs of farmers.

According to the finance minister, the new budget will be grounded in the principles of economic growth, transparency, and social security. Development projects will be at the heart of the plan, with special attention paid to underdeveloped districts, particularly those in South Punjab.

In his closing remarks, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman assured that the budget would be people-friendly, aimed at lifting everyone’s boat and leaving no one behind.

