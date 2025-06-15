Bilawal warns of war if India blocks Pakistan's water supply

PPP chairman denounced India’s water threats as a violation of United Nations charter

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued a stern warning, declaring that Pakistan will consider war as the only remaining option if India attempts to block its water supply.

“Such actions pose an existential threat to Pakistan. Water is our lifeline, and we will never surrender our rightful share under any circumstances,” Bilawal said in an interview with a foreign news outlet.

The remarks came in the wake of India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During the interview, Bilawal denounced India’s water threats as a violation of the United Nations charter. “If India resorts to water aggression, Pakistan will be left with no choice but war,” he asserted.

The PPP chairman also accused India of backing terrorist activities within Pakistan. “Despite India’s interference, we have never advocated for war as a response to terrorism,” he said, underscoring that Pakistan seeks peace but cannot compromise on its survival or water security.

Bilawal recently led a high-level parliamentary delegation on a peace mission to Brussels, following similar diplomatic engagements in Washington, New York, and London aimed at countering Indian narratives after the recent military escalation.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that Pakistan is committed to peace and believes that issues like Kashmir and terrorism cannot be resolved through military means.

He stressed that diplomacy and dialogue are the only viable solutions.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Bilawal said Pakistan had offered transparent investigations into the Pahalgam incident, but India refused. “I’ve come to talk about peace,” he stated, adding that Pakistan desires lasting peace in the region and reiterated that war solves nothing.