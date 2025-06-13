Parliament passes resolution against Israeli attack on Iran

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate and National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israel’s military attack on Iran, declaring it a violation of international laws and UN conventions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the resolution, stating that Israel's actions amount to a war crime and have endangered peace in the region.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the Israeli aggression, calling the attack a blatant breach of Iran’s sovereignty and regional integrity.

He said the military strikes violated the UN Charter and the core principles of international law. Expressing deep sympathy with the Iranian people over the loss of lives, President Zardari urged the international community and the United Nations to hold the aggressor accountable and take urgent action to prevent further escalation.

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.