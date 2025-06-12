Bilawal-led parliamentary delegation reaches Brussels to counter Indian narrative

The delegation will hold meetings with senior officials of the European Union and Belgium

Thu, 12 Jun 2025 17:42:57 PKT

BRUSSELS (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s diplomatic delegation led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Brussels, the European Union headquarters after successful visits to Washington, New York and London.

The purpose of the visit is to present Pakistan’s position on the recent tensions with India and highlight the importance of settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The delegation will hold meetings with senior officials of the European Union and Belgium.

On arrival in Brussels, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

The parliamentary delegation will inform the European authorities about India’s anti-Pakistan intentions and aggressive actions.

Along with the European authorities, the delegation is also scheduled to meet leading European think tanks and international media representatives in Brussels.

Other members of the delegation include Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, former defence minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, and Senators Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan continues to advocate for peace, while India persists with its war narrative.

Talking to media along with Pakistani delegation in London, Bilawal emphasised that the Pakistani armed forces had proven their ability to defend the country, and Pakistan always exercised its right to a strong defence when needed.

Addressing the broader context of regional relations, he stated, “The people of both Pakistan and India want to live in peace.”