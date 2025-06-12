PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on official visit

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on an official visit, along with a high-level delegation.

He will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and concern will be discussed during the high-level interactions.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers, and other senior officers.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the Prime Minister’s visit will serve to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, deepen economic ties, and foster multifaceted collaboration.

He said this visit is a manifestation of Pakistan’s and UAE’s shared commitment to bolstering the mutually beneficial strategic partnership, enhancing cooperation in existing areas of mutual interest, and exploring new avenues for further strengthening the bilateral cordial relations.

