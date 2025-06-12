Acting Chief Justice BHC forms administrative committee

Justice Rozi Khan Barrech on Wednesday constituted administrative committee under judicial rules.

Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 04:08:03 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Acting Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Rozi Khan Barrech on Wednesday constituted administrative committee under the judicial rules.

According to sources, the members of administrative committee include Acting Chief Justice BHC Justice Rozi Khan Barrech, senior judge Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhail.

Moreover, Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Justice Shaukat Ali Rakhshani, Justice Gul Hassan Tareen, Justice Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana and Justice Sardar Ahmed Haleemi are the other members of the administrative committee.

