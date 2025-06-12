Ishaq Dar, UK High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties
They discussed bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora, particularly at UN Security Council.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - UK High Commissioner, Jane Marriott called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.
During the meeting, both the dignitaries exchanged views on Pak-UK bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual interest, a DPM’s Office news release said.