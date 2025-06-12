Ishaq Dar, UK High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan Pakistan Ishaq Dar, UK High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties

They discussed bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora, particularly at UN Security Council.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 04:01:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - UK High Commissioner, Jane Marriott called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

Ishaq Dar and Jane Marriott discussed bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora, particularly at the UN Security Council.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries exchanged views on Pak-UK bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual interest, a DPM’s Office news release said.

