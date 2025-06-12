List of party leaders sent to Adiala Jail authorities to meet PTI founder

Thursday is the day for the party leaders to meet the PTI founder Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Thursday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.

The list includes the names of Fakhar Jahan, Muhammad Alamgir Khan Dr. Nisar Jatt, Fazal Hakim, Arshad Sahi and Rizwan Sayan. The list of party leaders was sent to the jail authorities by Coordinator Intizar Panjotha.

The party leaders included in the list will come to Adiala Jail for a meeting with PTI founder today.


