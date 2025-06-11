Intense heatwave to persist across Pakistan on Thursday: Met Office

Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 23:29:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that the ongoing intense heatwave is likely to continue on Thursday, affecting most parts of the country.

According to the PMD, temperatures in northern areas, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to remain 5 to 7°C above normal. In southern and central Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan, temperatures are likely to be 4 to 6°C higher than average.

The public has been advised to take precautionary measures, including avoiding direct sunlight between 11am and 4pm and staying hydrated.

Most regions will experience hot and dry weather, with severe heat expected in plain areas. Dusty and gusty winds are likely in these areas during the afternoon.

Partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms, dust storms, and light rain are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the evening and night.

As per today's recorded temperatures, Bhakkar and Jacobabad reached 49°C, while Sibi, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad recorded 48°C. Several cities including Attock, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Joharabad, Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Mangla, Sialkot, Layyah, Bannu, and D.I. Khan recorded 47°C.

