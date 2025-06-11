PPP rejects 18pc solar panel tax, calls it anti-public

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 23:45:02 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News): The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has rejected 18% tax on solar panels.

Shazia Marri, the spokesperson for PPP Parliamentarians, stated that solar panels were the only means of relief from expensive electricity, but they have now been made out of reach for the public. She rejected the 18% tax on solar panels.

Marri further said that "the increase in salaries and pensions is insufficient given the current inflation."

She criticized the allocation of only Rs15 billion for the Rs400 billion Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway project, calling it a mockery.

She added that inflation and unemployment have made life miserable for people, with no relief provided.