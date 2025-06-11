Pakistan rejects Indian foreign minister's statement

Pakistan calls the Indian remarks irresponsible

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan rejected the recent statements made by the Indian Foreign Minister, calling them irresponsible.

According to the spokesperson for the Foreign Office, India should refrain from provocative actions and is continuously engaged in spreading a false narrative.

The spokesperson added that blaming Pakistan cannot hide India’s own failures, nor can it conceal the ongoing state oppression in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The spokesperson further stated that India should reflect on its own cross-border terrorism. Pakistan believes in peace, dialogue, and diplomacy.

Pakistan has warned India that any act of aggression will receive a strong and effective response. The Indian narrative reflects frustration following a failed military campaign.

The spokesperson also urged Indian leadership to abandon its obsession with Pakistan, emphasising that history remembers those who act with wisdom, not those who shout the loudest.

