President Zardari calls for strengthening Pak-Russia trade, investment ties

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with 35th National Day celebrations of Russia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized maximizing the potential between Pakistan and Russia in trade, investment, technological cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

He was addressing a special ceremony held in Islamabad on Tuesday, in connection with 35th National Day celebrations of Russia.

The President said that Pakistan joins Russia in celebrating this National Day, reflecting our solidarity and friendship.

He said there have been extensive high-level interactions between the two countries that laid the foundation for deeper engagement and understanding between the two nations.

“Pakistan and Russia also continue to cooperate closely on regional and international platforms,” said President Zardari.

He expressed the hope that the bond of friendship between the two countries will continue to strengthen.

He said let us reaffirm our commitment to build bridges of understanding and cooperation between our two nations.

On the occasion, the President extended heartiest congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Albert Khorev and the people of Russia.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan said Pak-Russia bilateral cooperation is advancing at a satisfactory pace across various sectors.

He reaffirmed Russia's continued support for Pakistan on various international platforms, noting that both nations are working together to deepen ties in education, diplomacy, and mutual development.