PM Shehbaz vows to take country forward on path of economic growth

He was chairing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad

Tue, 10 Jun 2025 18:20:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the firm commitment to take the country forward on the path of economic growth.

Chairing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday to review the budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year, he expressed satisfaction over the economic indicators saying exports including that of IT have witnessed growth.

The prime minister mentioned that Pakistan defeated India in the conventional war, emphasizing that there is a need to collectively move forward on the economic front as well.

Shehbaz Sharif also made it clear that India will not be allowed to obstruct the flow of water to Pakistan.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the recent Pak-India war.

The prime minister also appreciated the efforts put in by the finance ministry as well as other relevant ministries in the formulation of the budget.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

He said the international community should use its influence for ceasefire in Palestine.

Recognizing the sacrifices rendered by Palestinian and Kashmiri people, he expressed the confidence that they will get freedom from the oppressive regimes.