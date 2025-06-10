Cabinet approves budget proposals for fiscal year 2025-26

Pakistan Pakistan Cabinet approves budget proposals for fiscal year 2025-26

Cabinet approves budget proposals for fiscal year 2025-26

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 16:28:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the budgetary proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the special cabinet committee deliberated on the budget proposals and accorded its approval to the Finance Bill.

The cabinet meeting also okayed the budgetary proposals to be presented before the National Assembly for its onward consideration.

Finance Minister briefed the cabinet on the upcoming budget.

