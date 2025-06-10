Anti-farmer elites control key positions in federal, Punjab govts, says Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Anti-farmer elites control key positions in federal, Punjab govts, says Barrister Saif

He praised KP CM for stepping in last year to support Punjab's farmers by purchasing their wheat

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 11:40:41 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has accused influential figures in the federal and Punjab governments of enacting anti-farmer policies that have severely harmed Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

In a strong statement, Saif said the Kisan Ittehad (Farmers' Union) has exposed the "fake federal government" and the hollow development claims of the Punjab administration. He revealed that wheat farmers alone have suffered losses amounting to Rs. 2,200 billion over the past year due to these regressive policies.

He highlighted a sharp decline in agricultural output, with wheat production falling by 8.91%, cotton by 34%, and maize by 15.4% compared to last year. The country’s food import bill has also soared to $7 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year.

Dr. Saif described agriculture as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and criticised the government for “crushing” this vital sector while making false claims of progress. He alleged that the same powerful, anti-farmer individuals continue to dominate key posts in the federal and Punjab setups.

He particularly called out Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying farmers in the province are suffering while the provincial leadership remains indifferent.

The adviser praised KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for stepping in last year to support Punjab's farmers by purchasing their wheat—an action Dr. Saif believes prevented an even greater agricultural decline.