Eight-point agenda for today's Senate session released

The Senate session will start at 6:00pm at the Parliament House today (Tuesday).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senate will meet today (Tuesday) at the Parliament House for which an eight-point agenda has been released. The Senate session will start at 6:00pm, Dunya News reported.

As per agenda, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control will present reports on three amendment bills. Report on the amendment to the Societies Registration Act, 1860 will be presented in the House.

Report on the amendment to the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 and report on the amendment to the Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 will also be presented in the House. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla will present the committee report on the Income Tax Amendment Bill, 2025.

In addition, a resolution for the approval of the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2025 will be presented. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the Finance Bill 2025, while the Senate will send its recommendations on the Finance Bill to the National Assembly.

