PTI gears up to challenge govt over upcoming budget

PTI is preparing to launch a strong protest against the government’s budget

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to give the government a tough time over the upcoming federal budget, with plans underway for both in-house and public protests.

According to party sources, PTI is preparing to launch a strong protest against the government’s budget, and a strategic meeting has been called today (Tuesday) at 3 PM to finalise its approach.

All senior PTI leaders have been instructed to attend the session, where protest strategies inside and outside Parliament will be discussed.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said, “We will register a strong protest against the budget. The government has failed to introduce any meaningful reforms.”

He criticised the government’s economic policies, saying, “There are no visible steps to improve the economy. This budget lacks direction and seriousness.”

Meanwhile, Public Accounts Committee Chairman Junaid Akbar confirmed the 3 PM strategy meeting, stating, “A concrete action plan will be formed in today’s session. There’s little hope for anything positive from the current budget.”