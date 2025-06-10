CJP Yahya Afridi calls on MWL Secretary General, discusses Islamic justice principles

The two dignitaries held in-depth discussions on the foundational principles of Islamic justice.

MAKKAH (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi called on Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Alissa in Makkah.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries held in-depth discussions on the foundational principles of Islamic justice, emphasizing their timeless relevance in upholding fairness, integrity, and the rule of law.

The dialogue also addressed growing global concerns over the erosion of fundamental justice values and underscored the need for renewed commitment to equitable judicial practices rooted in Islamic teachings.

The engagement highlighted the shared vision of strengthening international cooperation to promote justice, tolerance, and peace in line with the objectives of Islamic jurisprudence and human dignity.

