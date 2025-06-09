Karachi factory blaze still raging after 24 hours

(Web Desk) - A massive fire that erupted at a factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone has continued to burn for over 24 hours, with firefighting efforts still underway.

According to officials from Rescue 1122, the blaze broke out in the early hours of June 8 and rapidly spread to three adjacent factories due to the presence of highly combustible materials, including chemicals and textiles.

At least five firefighters were injured during the operation, one of whom is in critical condition. The injuries occurred after a portion of one of the affected buildings collapsed. The fire has been classified as a "third-degree" blaze—the most severe category.

More than 20 fire tenders, 14 of which are currently active on-site along with two snorkels and a water bowser, are engaged in extinguishing the flames. Despite their efforts, the fire has not yet been brought under control.

Chief Operating Officer of Rescue 1122 stated that the operation is facing major hurdles, particularly due to a shortage of water and the dense smoke filling the area.

The emergency services received the initial report at 4:50am. The impacted buildings have since been declared structurally unsafe.

This incident follows a similar factory fire last month near Murtaza Chowrangi in Landhi, which caused millions of rupees in damages.

In that case, the fire was contained after a three-hour effort using smoke injectors and ventilators to disperse toxic fumes.

The exact cause of the current blaze has yet to be determined.