10 die, 42 injured in accidents on second day of Eidul Azha

The accidents take place in DI Khan, Ghotki and Nankana Sahib

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Ten people lost their lives and 42 sustained injuries in road accidents in DI Khan, Ghotki, Nankana Sahib and Layyah on Eid second of Eidul Azha.

In the first accident in DI Khan, a car fell into a ditch in Daraz Nanda Tehsil, killing four people, including two brothers, and injuring two others. A 7-year-old child was also among the dead. The deceased and the injured belonged to Biaran village. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Daraz Nanda Hospital.

In Nankana Sahib, a car lost control and crashed into a tree on Mandi Faizabad Road. A person was killed and two others were injured in the accident. The body and the injured were shifted to Sharakpur Hospital.

A truck loaded with cattle overturned on Motorway M-5 in Ghotki, killing three people and injuring 12. The deceased included Zulfiqar, Mazhar, and Bilal Ahmed. The injured were shifted to Rahim Yar Khan Hospital in a critical condition. The deceased and other cattle traders belonged to Muzaffargarh district of Punjab.

In Layyah, two people were killed and 26 injured when a bus carrying devotees overturned near Nawan Kot. The accident took place due to excessive speed of the bus. The injured and the dead belonged to the same family. Those injured in the accident were admitted to different hospitals including to Nishtar Hospital, in Multan.