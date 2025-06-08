Eid festivities continue on second day despite scorching heat

Families visit recreational places, enjoy sumptuous foods

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Devotees are celebrating Eidul Azha on second day with religious fervour and enthusiasm, with families visiting recreational places and sacrificing animals, though not comparatively in a great number as they did on first day of the Eid.

In Lahore, people are satisfied with sanitation and cleanliness arrangements. They are of the view that sanitary workers are removing wastes of sacrificial animals in time as there is no heaps of garbage and offals roadsides and in streets.

As per prediction of Met Office, weather is quite hot in most parts of the country. The high mercury has not dampened the Eid festivities as people are enjoying Eid holidays with devotion.

On the second day of Eid, the district administration in every city is active. Sanitation workers are seen everywhere and work is being done to remove garbage from the streets, while law enforcement officials are also active in taking safety measures.

There is a less rush on roads in major cities across the country, including the provincial capital of Punjab, because non-natives have gone to their ancestral homes.

On the second day of Eid, families are heading to their relatives and parks.

Women are spending more time in distributing meat and taking care of household chores, while the elders are sitting in their groups and engaged in various interests.

