Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Pakistan

SWAT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Swat due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan at the depth of 99 kilometres.
 

