No plans to introduce new taxes in upcoming budget, KP finance adviser

Pakistan Pakistan No plans to introduce new taxes in upcoming budget, KP finance adviser

Says focus will be on broadening the tax base and improving enforcement

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 12:19:09 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's Information Adviser, Muzammil Aslam said on Friday that there are no plans to introduce any new taxes in the upcoming budget in KP.

Speaking about the province's tax revenues, Aslam said that KP has seen a 40% increase in tax income over the past 11 months compared to last year. Similarly, the province’s non-tax revenue has increased by more than 50%.

He further addressed the concerns of KP’s taxpayers, stating that for the coming fiscal year, the province is setting a target of 40% growth in tax revenue once again.

He emphasised that no new taxes will be imposed, and the focus will be on broadening the tax base and improving enforcement.

