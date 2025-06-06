Pakistan wants durable peace, restoration of water treaty: Sherry Rehman

Says Pakistan cannot be identified with terrorism or war

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Member of Pakistani diplomatic delegation Senator Sherry Rehman has said Pakistan wants durable peace with India, and restoration of Indus Waters Treaty, adding no law allows putting the treaty in abeyance.

She said Pakistan believes that attack on waters and use them as a weapon is an act of war, stressing Pakistan wants peace with India, if New Delhi pursues perpetual war, it is its choice.

She said Pakistan is serious about promoting peace and liberalisation.

Senator Sherry Rehman, a key member of the Pakistani diplomatic delegation, while talking to the media, said Pakistan has come out with a clear stance after the 87-hour war.

‘We do not want to associate ourselves with any story or narrative, but are presenting reality to the world. An active and powerful diplomatic delegation from Pakistan is active in New York through multilateral and bilateral contacts.’

This diplomatic mission is visiting different countries. We are all constantly active as a team, she said.

‘Some leaders are present in Congress, other delegations are busy in discussions with the world. These activities are taking place on a daily basis.

‘We are presenting the reality to the world. Now, our country will not be identified with terrorism or war,’ the senator said.

We seek sustainable negotiations and the restoration of the water treaty. The Indus Water Treaty does not allow any unilateral cancellation under any law. We consider attacks on water or its use as a weapon to be an act of war, she added.