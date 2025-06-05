PM Shehbaz vows to counter India's 'water aggression' with unity and strategy

India misused Indus Waters Treaty as a weapon, says PM; all provinces united to safeguard interests

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of using the Indus Waters Treaty as a tool of "water aggression" and vowed that Pakistan would respond with unity and resolve, just as it countered conventional warfare.

Chairing a high-level meeting on water resources, PM Shehbaz emphasized the urgent need for building new water reservoirs across the country. The meeting saw unanimous condemnation from the chief ministers of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM against India's water policies, with a collective resolve to defend Pakistan’s water rights as one unified nation.

In a major move, PM Shehbaz ordered the formation of a committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to devise strategies for financing new dams. The committee will review various funding models and present its recommendations to the Prime Minister.

"Ensuring our people’s access to water is not just a priority, it is a collective challenge we must face head-on," said PM Shehbaz. He stressed that non-controversial water projects would be completed on a priority basis with consensus from all provinces.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the recent failures of India on various fronts should be a lesson. “India misused the Indus Waters Treaty as a tool. Just as their arrogance in war was defeated, so shall their arrogance over water be brought down to dust,” he declared.

He also warned that future generations would not forgive the failure to act decisively on water security today. “We must make decisions that our children will be proud of. True gratitude to the Almighty is shown through hard work and strategic action,” he added, underscoring the link between water security, national unity, and economic stability.

The meeting concluded with a renewed federal-provincial commitment to act as a “unified wall” against all threats to Pakistan’s water resources.